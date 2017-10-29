Almost 50 sharks caught

THERE have been 47 sharks caught on shark lines in waters off Bundaberg this year.
Shark Control Program, manager Jeff Krause said there was a number of species caught between January 1 and October 11 this year.
These includes 32 tiger sharks, five sandbar sharks, four bull whaler sharks, three pigeye, one white shark, one scalloped hammerhead and one hammerhead shark.
"There are natural fluctuations in shark numbers which are generally relative to the rainfall and available food sources,” Mr Krause said.