Almost 300 jobs coming to Burnett Heads

BURNETT Heads streetscape plans took another leap forward today with the Keith Pitt announcing $2.9 million to help fund the project which will create almost 300 jobs once completed.

In a show of bipartisan support, three levels of government have come together to fund the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment.

Mr Pitt said $2.9 million from the Federal Government's Building Better Region's Fund had been awarded to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

"This project shows that federal, state and local governments can collaborate to provide multiple benefits to the region,” he said.

"Bundaberg Regional Council stated the project will bring 35 jobs during construction, and 294 jobs following the completion of the redevelopment,” he said.

The redevelopment includes a redesigned street scape for the main street and sewerage infrastructure servicing the Burnett Heads commercial centre and its immediate surrounds.

"Alongside the $6 million for the Marine Industry Site at the Port of Bundaberg, this redevelopment will mean significant growth for Burnett Heads,” Mr Pitt said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed today's announcement and thanked Mr Pitt for his support.

"The Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment dovetails perfectly with the development that is taking place around the Port of Bundaberg and the council believes this project will further energise the Burnett Heads area.

"The project valued at almost $9 million, will involve redesign of Zunker Street, the township's main street and will incorporate smart city technology within a broad streetscape makeover. Critical sewerage infrastructure is also in the design to facilitate commercial and residential growth.

"Planning for the Town Centre Redevelopment is quite advanced and work is expected to commence in the next few months.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was delighted the Federal Government has continued to invest in the region.

"Burnett Heads is a beautiful community that deserves its fair share of infrastructure.

"It's good to see our local government working with our Federal Government and picking up the majority of heavy lifting in infrastructure spend, we don't need to be forgotten as we are under the State Government.

"It's great to see our federal member, our mayor and everyone else committed to the Burnett Heads region.”

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said she expected to open another round of BBRF before the end of the year.

Minister Nash will announce the successful applicants for funding under the BBRF's Community Investments Stream - for projects designed to support a range of local capability-building activities - in the coming months.

More information about the Building Better Regions Fund is available at: www.business.gov.au/bbrf