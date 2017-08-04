26°
News

Almost 300 jobs coming to Burnett Heads

4th Aug 2017 9:47 AM
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and division 6 representative Scott Rowelson discussing the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment plan.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and division 6 representative Scott Rowelson discussing the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment plan.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BURNETT Heads streetscape plans took another leap forward today with the Keith Pitt announcing $2.9 million to help fund the project which will create almost 300 jobs once completed.

In a show of bipartisan support, three levels of government have come together to fund the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment.

Mr Pitt said $2.9 million from the Federal Government's Building Better Region's Fund had been awarded to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

"This project shows that federal, state and local governments can collaborate to provide multiple benefits to the region,” he said.

"Bundaberg Regional Council stated the project will bring 35 jobs during construction, and 294 jobs following the completion of the redevelopment,” he said.

The redevelopment includes a redesigned street scape for the main street and sewerage infrastructure servicing the Burnett Heads commercial centre and its immediate surrounds.

"Alongside the $6 million for the Marine Industry Site at the Port of Bundaberg, this redevelopment will mean significant growth for Burnett Heads,” Mr Pitt said.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed today's announcement and thanked Mr Pitt for his support.

"The Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment dovetails perfectly with the development that is taking place around the Port of Bundaberg and the council believes this project will further energise the Burnett Heads area.

"The project valued at almost $9 million, will involve redesign of Zunker Street, the township's main street and will incorporate smart city technology within a broad streetscape makeover. Critical sewerage infrastructure is also in the design to facilitate commercial and residential growth.

"Planning for the Town Centre Redevelopment is quite advanced and work is expected to commence in the next few months.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was delighted the Federal Government has continued to invest in the region.

"Burnett Heads is a beautiful community that deserves its fair share of infrastructure.

"It's good to see our local government working with our Federal Government and picking up the majority of heavy lifting in infrastructure spend, we don't need to be forgotten as we are under the State Government.

"It's great to see our federal member, our mayor and everyone else committed to the Burnett Heads region.”

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said she expected to open another round of BBRF before the end of the year.

Minister Nash will announce the successful applicants for funding under the BBRF's Community Investments Stream - for projects designed to support a range of local capability-building activities - in the coming months.

More information about the Building Better Regions Fund is available at: www.business.gov.au/bbrf

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  burnett heads streetscape

$35 million project to begin at Port this year

$35 million project to begin at Port this year

AFTER years of talk, it seems the Port of Bundaberg is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Big bills leave Shed 'in the red'

POWER PAIN: Red Shed Seafood owner Tony Mills.

The latest outcry comes from down by the banks of the Burnett River.

Bob helps Bundaberg's homeless

CAT VIDEO: Luke Treadaway and Bob in a scene from A Street Cat Named Bob.

Help the homeless and watch a movie at the Moncrieff

Teens rebuild farm house at Goodwood

WIN-WIN: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says people who complete the program are less likely to reoffend.

Transition to Success a win for Bundy

Local Partners

Bargara paramedic faces the other side of medical help

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for Bargara paramedic Steve (Sunny) Whitfield and his family and they're strapped in for a long, life-changing ride.

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.

Sister city goes well

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

Bundy, get the party started at Pink show

DEAD RINGER: Kim Boath is bringing her Raise Your Glass show to the Club Hotel tomorrow night.

Tribute performance to get the crowd dancing

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has declared reports her party made multiple breaches of Queensland electoral laws are nothing more than a 'witch hunt'.

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

7,007m2 WITH TRANQUIL SURROUNDS, NO REAR NEIGHBOURS AND CLOSE TO RIVER

36 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a small acreage block with no rear ... $155,000

Are you are looking for a small acreage block with no rear neighbours close to the river to design and build your new family home? If so this 7,007m2 allotment in...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1,012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $167,500

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GOLFING RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY WITH POOL + TENNIS COURT + BBQ FACILITIES

36 / 20 One Mile Road (North Haven Estate), Bundaberg North...

Residential Land Positioned in the heart of North Bundaberg Golf Course, North Haven is ... $145,000

Positioned in the heart of North Bundaberg Golf Course, North Haven is an exclusive gated estate and your opportunity to be a part of Bundaberg's one and only...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’