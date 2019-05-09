Almost 170% increase in cases of STI in Wide Bay

ON THE RISE: Gonorrhoea diagnoses have increased in the Wide Bay - but that may be due to increased testing.

THE Wide Bay is in the midst of a dramatic spike in cases of a sexually transmitted infection.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has recorded 51 cases of gonorrhoea this year.

That's a 168 per cent increase on the five-year average of just 19.

However, the jump was in line with an increase in gonorrhoea cases across the state.

WBHHS acting public health physician Gulam Khandaker said the increase did not necessarily mean an increase in infections in the community.

"For example, an increase in the amount of people being tested can lead to an increase in the yield of notifications,” he said.

"Increasing the amount of people tested so more people with STIs are identified is a positive development because it leads to earlier treatment, which in turn leads to better outcomes for patients and assists in reducing the transmission to other sexual partners.”

WBHHS's Q Clinic offers confidential screening for sexually transmitted infection.

Chlamydia is also on the rise in the Wide Bay, with 219 cases this year compared to the five-year average of 211.