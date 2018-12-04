Almost 10,000 people lose power in afternoon storm

About 3pm a shopper at Hinkler Central said a number of stores had lost power.

About 3pm a shopper at Hinkler Central said a number of stores had lost power. Mike Knott BUN041017HINKLER1

AFTERNOON storms have caused havoc as a number of homes and businesses in Bundaberg lost power.

There is currently 9767 residences without electricity.

About 3pm a shopper at Hinkler Central said a number of stores had lost power.

"Between OPSM and Woolworths there is no power,” he said.

Ergon Energy reported the unplanned outage happened about 2.45pm just as the weather started to get a little wilder.

Wide spread power outages across the Rum City Ergon

The areas affected included Bundaberg West, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg Central, Walkervale, Bundaberg South, Norville and Bundaberg Central.

More than 1100 customers are affected in this area.

The estimated time to fix the fault is unknown at this stage.

It's not the only power outage reported as Bargara, South Bundaberg and Thabeban have also lost electricity.

And to the west communities such as South Kolan and Givelda also blacked out about the same time.