Almost 1000 gather to farewell 'cheeky, charming' teen

Family and friends attend the funeral of Jade Dixson. Warren Lynam

JADE Dixson has been remembered as a protector who was cheeky, charming and full of love.

Her loved ones spoke of a smile that would brighten a room and a laugh that could carry across a football field.

As her mother Julie Dixson would say, she touched the lives of everyone she met.

TOO SOON: Jade Dixson died in a car accident on Tuesday night.

Those words were reflected by the almost 1000 people who turned up to farewell the 17-year-old at her funeral on Monday.

Jade was killed in a car crash on Dulong Rd near Nambour on March 27.

The driver, Adrian Fraser, 17, was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he remains in an induced coma.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Mrs Dixson said she was sorry she was not able to protect her daughter at the end.

"We are sorry that you felt we were too overprotective..." she said.

"But I love you with all of my heart and, although you are gone, we have so many wonderful memories we will cherish forever as we remember our time with you.

"Please protect us as we try and navigate through life without you. Fly high our beautiful angel."

Mrs Dixson said her daughter was like a "little mother" and the protector of many; especially to her twin sister Georgia.

"She never let anyone forget she was the older twin," Julie said with a laugh.

"You were the boss...you even thought you were the boss of me.

"You were the most intelligent, caring, beautiful and, of course, sassy girl; forever in our hearts."

Georgia broke down in tears as she spoke about some of her favourite moments with her sister and best friend.

"She was such a gorgeous bubbly person who could light up a room with her beautiful smile...and her loud bloody voice," she said with a laugh.

The crowd shook with laughter when Georgia said her sister still owed her $160.

"...And everything in her room was hers, everything in my room was also hers," Georgia said.

She remembered her sister's infamous use of the word "shotgun"; whenever the family went on a car ride together she always scored the front seat.

Georgia spoke about her sister's cheeky, fun-loving nature; one she would never forget.

Close friend Raelle Avery, who had been living with the Dixsons, sharing a bed with Jade, said the pair often stayed up until 2am talking.

"She always put everyone before herself," Raelle said.

Jade's brothers Shane and Josh read aloud a poem.

"Dear Jade, to my sister," Shane said.

"...You shared my joys and sorrows, my laughter and my tears, you have been my inspiration as we grew up through the years.

"When we were little children we laughed and played together and as we grew up you stood by me even in stormy weather..."

Fellow Woombye Snakes Football Club members also shared their stories and final words for Jade.

A final message asking the crowd to protect the Dixsons in their grief was given by chaplain Matt Brady before guests made their way outside.

Jade's father, brothers and family members carried a much heavier weight than the teenager's coffin on their shoulders, as they placed Jade in the back of the hearse.

With aching hearts, family and friends, colleagues and peers gathered to say one last goodbye.

A sea of brightly-dressed guests flowed from the chapel down to the gates of Gregson and Weight on Wises Rd, Buderim, as the Dixson family requested to reflect Jade's personality.

"It is what Jade would have wanted," Mark said.

It comes after Jade's cousin Tia-Clair Toomey won Commonwealth Games gold on Friday night.

The Dixsons were seen embracing Ms Toomey after her weightlifting victory on the Gold Coast.

Jade was supposed to be one of about 35 other family members cheering on the athlete from the crowd.

Ms Toomey said her performance was for Jade.

"It was more than just weightlifting, it was more than just the Commonwealth Games last night, it was really just to say 'we love you'," she said.