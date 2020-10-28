Alman a top four finalist in prestigious awards

A MACKAY financial firm has dug in to make 2020 its year of growth with a classy new premises and additional team members.

Alman Partners True Wealth could also soon add Professional Practice of the Year to its list of achievements having been named as one of four finalists in the 2020 Financial Planning Association’s Awards.

“It is an honour just being named as a finalist,” Alman director Steve Lowry said.

“The FPA received a record number of nominations this year which makes the announcement even more special.

“Our dedicated team of advisers and support staff were thrilled at the news.

“It is very humbling.”

Alman Partners True Wealth directors Steve Lowry and Frances Easton standing at the front of their newly renovated premises at 8 Brisbane St, Mackay. Picture: Heidi Petith

Mr Lowry said their firm operated independently from the banks to offer financial advice in their clients’ best interests.

“Our business is called Alman Partners True Wealth and true wealth means that life is much more than just money,” Mr Lowry said.

“It’s doing the things that we want to do, when you want to do them, with the people that are most important to you; so we spend a lot of upfront time with our clients understanding what those deeper values are.”

More Mackay business stories:

Finance firm finalist in innovation, excellence awards

Mackay recyclers take out safety gong at state awards

Cooking with gas: Zarby’s Cafe celebrates 2nd birthday

Massive 4WD Supacentre, showroom opens in Mackay

The Alman Partners True Wealth team in their classy new premises at 8 Brisbane St, Mackay. Picture: Contributed.

Fellow director France Easton said they strove to provide clients with clarity, confidence and peace of mind about their financial advice.

“Certainly, there’s so many technical parts of it but obviously our job is to put it in a way that people can understand it.”

They were “financial nerds” at heart, Mr Lowry said with a laugh.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

The team is now situated at 8 Brisbane St after completing an impressive overhaul of the former Mackay Spare Parts building.

The new premises of Alman Partners True Wealth at 8 Brisbane St, Mackay, formerly occupied by Mackay Spare Parts. Picture: Contributed

But you may also recognise them as the former guardians of Mackay Customs House across the road.

Mr Lowry said they had to find new promises after growing from a team of six to 19.

The impressively tall ceilings of Alman Partners True Wealth at 8 Brisbane St, Mackay, formerly occupied by Mackay Spare Parts. Picture: Contributed

The business has also recently opened a second firm in Brisbane.

“The region’s going to the city,” Mr Lowry said proudly.

“About 20 per cent of our clients are in the south-east just by natural attrition.

“Having a presence there was important as well.”

The Alman Partners True Wealth team in their newly renovated space at 8 Brisbane St, Mackay.

The directors said applying for the FPA award was both a dedication and recognition of

their team, clients and that you could indeed get good financial advice outside of a capital city.

Fellow Mackay financial firm Enlightened Financial Solutions is also a top four contender with James Wortley a finalist for the Advice Innovation Award.

Winners will be announced in late November.