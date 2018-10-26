Cocaine ring an all-female affair: police

Kay has been committed for sentencing in relation to the ring, while Stamios has ­pleaded guilty to two small drug supply offences and will be sentenced on November 28.

THESE are three of the four women police say made up an all-girl drug ring that supplied ­cocaine across Sydney.

One of the quartet, cocaine queen-pin Bianca Prince, now faces years behind bars after pleading guilty to her role in the "sophisticated" criminal group that police say also included Stevie-Rose Stamios, 27, "stunning" Sharna-Marie Kay, 29, and Guiselle Guiseppina Murdocca, who has yet to enter a plea.

Agreed facts tendered in her case ­reveal Prince, who kept dealing paraphernalia in a designer handbag, thought it was "nice" she was part of a female drug "team" in which members would call each other "babe" and "hun" in text messages.

Stevie-Rose Stamios made deliveries when seven months pregnant, police say. Picture: John Grainger

The 32-year-old drove a Mercedes to drop-offs and was involved in the supply of 250g of cocaine - estimated to have a street value of $100,000 - over three months.

Murdocca is yet to enter a plea but is to face Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Agreed facts state members of the crew would use a "runner" or "supplier" phone for the text-and-deliver operation, which charged $300 a bag.

Bianca Prince pleaded guilty. Picture: Facebook

Sharna-Marie Kay, 29, was part of the dealing crew, police allege. Picture: John Grainger

What they didn't know was undercover police had infiltrated their clientele and the phones had been tapped.

When officers raided Prince's Sydney Olympic Park home last November they found $44,430 in cash - most of it hidden in the cavity of the bathroom roof.

They also seized two sets of electronic scales and clear resealable bags inside a Louis Vuitton handbag under the kitchen sink.

Just two months earlier, she had driven to meet an undercover operative in Blaxland.

"No Rose today?" the operative asked about the then heavily pregnant Stamios.

Prince replied: "She's not … going to be around … she was pregnant … she's gonna give birth."

She then introduced herself as Sam and the operative that everything was still on and, "it's the same team".

Accused Stevie-Rose Stamios takes a call outside her unit this week. Picture John Grainger

Sharna Kay speaks to a reporter outside her home. Picture: John Grainger

The pair agreed it was nice the team was made up of women. Prince then told the officer a girl "similar to her" would also be supplying ­before handing over a bag of cocaine in exchange for $300.

The agreed facts state ­trusted group member Kay, who friends praise on social media as being stunning and beautiful, worked as a drug runner for "cash and cocaine" between July and October 2017.

One day she completed 15 deals during a shift despite witnessing a car accident and stopping to provide a statement to police about it.

Prince spoke with the undercover officer, police say.

Stamios was seven months pregnant when she carried out two deliveries in July, agreed facts state.

On the first occasion she delivered $600 worth of coke to an undercover officer in Parramatta and they chatted about her pregnancy.

A week later she dropped off a bag to another street level operative. When Stam­ios asked to meet in Ryde ­instead of Rhodes to save time, she ended the text with "sorry babe x". She later told them it had been "crazy".

Police also allege Murd­occa, who is on $250,000 bail and living in Newcastle, supplied a total of 46g of cocaine between September and ­October across places such as Blacktown and Castle Hill.

Her father, who put up $200,000 surety, wrote to ask her bail conditions be altered so she could travel to Sydney to help run the family business at the flower markets.

Prince has pleaded guilty to five offences, including knowingly direct activities of a criminal group.