Alloway ready to give Cup a crack

CUP CHALLENGE: Brothers Aston Villa player Jaryd Bennier kicks the ball into attack last week in the Triple M Cup. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: "We're under no illusions it will be tough.”

Alloway Football Club president Craig Brown knows the side face a challenge to progress further than today in the FFA Cup.

But the side is going to give it a major crack.

Alloway takes on Brothers Aston Villa in the largest cup competition in Australia - the FFA Cup.

The side is making its third appearance in the competition and is aiming for its first win after two losses.

The task is made harder with Alloway playing in a division below Villa with the side entering Wide Bay League 2 for the first time and Villa the reigning finalists in the Wide Bay Premier League.

"We wanted to give the young fellas a taste of the competition,” Brown said.

"We want to show them what they are aiming to become and to give them experience of entering.”

Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said the side would respect a team they were expected to beat.

"For us there is no room for complacency,” he said.

"It's a knockout game, it's must win.

"The first 10 to 15 minutes will be crucial.”

Sparozvich said the focus was to get on top early, get a couple of goals, and try to control the game.

"The longer it goes on, without a goal, the better it is for them,” he said.

"The momentum shifts towards them and they lift 20 per cent. We need to start well, goals would be really good to dictate terms.”

Alloway take on Villa at Martens Oval at 6pm.

In other games, the Wide Bay Buccaneers will be aiming for its first ever win in seniors against the United Park Eagles in Hervey Bay with the KSS Jets playing Doon Villa and Tinana taking on Sunbury. The Waves, who are in round two already, have the bye.