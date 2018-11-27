Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Goomburra Valley Forest Retreat and Camping Grounds, 2014. Photo Casandra Garvey / Warwick Daily News
Goomburra Valley Forest Retreat and Camping Grounds, 2014. Photo Casandra Garvey / Warwick Daily News Casandra Garvey / Warwick Daily
News

Allora family mourn truckie killed in freak camping tragedy

marian faa
by
26th Nov 2018 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAMPING trip gone horribly wrong has left an Allora family mourning the loss of their brother, who died in a "freak accident" at Goomburra on Saturday.

Ron May was sitting under the awning of his caravan at Goomburra Valley Campground when a large branch snapped off a nearby gum tree and struck him on the head.

The 77-year-old man from Highfields died before police arrived at the scene on Inverramsay Rd, after 3pm.

He was camping with relatives from Allora at the time.

Allora Police officer in charge Damian Grace said forceful winds caused a 9m limb to snap off a green eucalyptus tree, striking Mr May on the head as it fell.

"The (tree) limb was still carrying some weight," Sergeant Grace said.

The Warwick Daily News understands the branch also struck a relative of Mr May, who did not sustain serious injuries.

Ambulance were first on the scene after receiving a call from Mr May's family at 2.15pm, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman declined to comment on the injuries Mr May sustained.

Police said several family members were among those who witnessed the incident.

Mr May lived in Highfields with his wife, but was a respected Allora resident who worked for his family's transport business for a number of years.

He later worked at the Australian Wheat/Barley Board grain silo site on Anzac Avenue at Harristown, Toowoomba.

Relatives of Mr May declined to comment at this time.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

allora allora police camping death freak accident goomburra valley campground highfields ron may southern downs tragedy tree branch warwick ambulance
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    premium_icon RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    Health AFTER a second round of PFAS testing confirmed two Bundaberg Port sites had traces above the national guideline levels, seafood samples have returned.

    • 27th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Snakes beware - there's a new wildlife warrior in town

    premium_icon Snakes beware - there's a new wildlife warrior in town

    Environment 'I've been catching stuff all my life, I'm just a boy from the bush'

    • 27th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

    premium_icon Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

    Health Claims hospital beds and staff will be reduced over Christmas

    • 27th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    Health Scalp cooling machine added to hospital

    • 27th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners