Emma Watson was among the high profile female celebrities allegedly approached by a sex cult. StillMoving.net
Celebrity

Actress ‘tried to lure Emma Watson to sex cult’

by Joe Tacopino
24th Apr 2018 2:15 PM

SMALLVILLE actor Allison Mack, who was arrested last week for her role in a sex cult, had apparently tried to lure Emma Watson into her "movement".

Mack sent tweets to both Harry Potter star Watson and singer Kelly Clarkson about an "amazing women's movement" she thought they might be interested in, according to Business Insider.

"I'm a fellow actress like yourself and involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig," Mack wrote to Watson in January 2016. "I'd love to chat if you're open."

She wrote to Watson again the following month.

Allison Mack was arrested last week. Picture: AFP
"I participate in a unique human development and women's movement I'd love to tell you about," she tweeted.

Mack also sent a vague tweet to Since U Been Gone singer Clarkson about having a "chat".

"I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well!" she wrote. "I'd love to chat sometime."

Mack, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and forced labour on Friday.

The actor allegedly lured women to the sex slave cult Nxivm.

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

