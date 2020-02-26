Allen is at the peak of his powers

Bundaberg's Duncan Allen shows off his medals and his bike after dominating at the recent under-19 and elite state track titles in cycling.

CYCLING: He may not be able to walk like an Egyptian but Bundaberg's Duncan Allen is hoping to be doing something else in Egypt soon.

Allen solidified his spot as one of the best junior ­riders in the state by dominating the Queensland Elite U19 Track Championships in Brisbane recently.

Allen competed in the under-19s and won five medals, including golds in the ­keirin, team sprint and the sprint.

He added silvers to his haul in the scratch and the time trial.

"I've been in really good form ever since the start of this track season," Allen said.

"It was really good to go down and get three gold out of my five events."

Allen admitted there was a point to prove at the state championships - he didn't just want to get a spot in the Queensland team, but aimed to prove he was one of the best.

"Being a top under-19 rider (last year) I had a lot of confidence going in that I was going to be the strongest rider out there," Allen said.

"I went out there, rode as hard as I could and got the ­results."

Allen said the keirin and the sprint were his favourite wins, and he knew from the end of the first day that the meet would be a successful one.

"Winning the gold in the keirin was the favourite - it is my favourite event," he said.

But Allen isn't done yet when it comes to winning medals.

He will now represent Queensland while vying for a spot on the national team for the world U19 ­titles in Cairo.

"Hopefully I'll come away with some medals, being a top-end rider," he said.

"It's an opportunity to prove myself to the Australian selectors.

"My goal is to compete at the world title - it will be a great experience, even if I don't medal."

Allen said he was focused on ending his U19 career with ­Australian selection so he could move into the elite ­competition in the best form possible.

"I'll take that experience into the elite ranks - that's where it matters," he said.

The national titles for U19s will be held in Brisbane from March 25-29 at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

The world titles start in ­August.