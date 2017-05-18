Alleged stabber swears in court, denied bail

A BUNDABERG man who allegedly wielded two knives during a violent afternoon attack on two men and a pregnant woman has been denied bail.

Gary Marshal Frescon faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Police allege the attack happened about 4.40pm yesterday at Mcconville St when an argument ensued.

During the argument, it is alleged Frescon grabbed a knife and attacked a 54-year-old man, 51-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Emergency services responded and the 54-year-old man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of a wound to his neck.

The 51-year-old man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital for treatment of a wound to his ear.

The 30-year-old woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital with bruises to her abdomen.

The victims were related to Frescon and the men involved were believed to have been drinking alcohol at the time.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Frescon participated in a recorded interview with police and made admissions to the majority of the charges.

The 49-year-old man chose to represent himself pleading with the court to be released on bail saying he would report to police and be a "good boy".

The bail was strenuously objected to by Police prosecutor Sergeant Steve Bardini.

Ms Merrin told Frescon she needed to be satisfied he wouldn't pose an unacceptable risk of failing to appear at court at a later date or commit a further offence while on bail.

As Ms Merrin was listing the conditions she needed to consider, Frescon interrupted saying he wanted to be heard because he would be the one who would have to "do the f***ing life".

Merrin had Frescon briefly removed from the court before continuing.

"This is your opportunity to make your submissions about why I should give you bail," Ms Merrin said.

"My concern is that you're an unacceptable risk of committing a further offence of violence, so what conditions can I put in place that will minimise any risk?" she asked.

"I think you should grant me bail so I can go and see my uncles and aunties and have a talk to them about what has happened," Frescon told the court.

When pressed by Ms Merrin on where his family lived, Frescon could not provide an exact address.

Ms Merrin said there were a number of factors against granting Frescon bail including the seriousness of the alleged offences, the fact it involved an alleged use of a weapon and his lengthy criminal history.

Ms Merrin denied Frescon bail and remanded him in custody.

Frescon was heard muttering "good riddance" as he was led from court for a second time.

The matter was adjourned to July 6.