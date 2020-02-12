Menu
Alleged St Mary’s Church arsonist fronts court

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th Feb 2020 11:52 AM
A MAN who allegedly caused a fire that destroyed St Mary’s Catholic Church has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Jeffrey Michael Baker appeared in the dock in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where he was charged with the alleged arson as well as the serious assault of a police officer.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Baker had undergone a mental health assessment prior to appearing in the courtroom.

The court hears Baker wished to engage with mental health professionals while in custody.

Baker, who was not legally represented, did not apply for bail.

He was remanded in custody and a brief of evidence was ordered.

Baker is due to appear again on April 30.

