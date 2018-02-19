Menu
Alleged servo armed robber faces court

CHARGES LAID: A man, 25, has been charged with the armed robbery of the United service station.
Ashley Clark
by

A MAN accused of robbing a local service station in the early hours of Friday morning appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Harley James Barker, 25, from Bundaberg North, was charged with one count of robbery with circumstance of aggravation, armed with an offensive weapon after the armed robbery at United Petroleum on Walker Street about 1.10am.

Police started investigations after a man allegedly armed with a billhook knife entered the store and demanded cash from the operator, who complied.

Police will allege the man subsequently left the store with a sum of cash and fled on foot, heading east towards Elliott Heads Road.

Barker's case was adjourned to a later date.

Bundaberg News Mail
