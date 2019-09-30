Menu
A Northern Rivers man is expected to face an additional 30 charges.
Alleged rapist could face 70 violent charges

Liana Turner
30th Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM
AN EXTRA 30 charges are expected to be laid against a man already accused of 40 offences, including rape and sexual assault, a court has heard.

The 47-year-old Northern Rivers man is already facing a host of allegations.

This includes allegations of having sexual intercourse without consent, aggravated sexual assault, taking or detaining with intent to obtain advantage, choking, causing reckless grievous bodily harm and other violence-related offences.

Most of his charges are listed on court documents as being domestic violence-related offences against multiple women, in different Northern Rivers suburbs.

The accused, who remains in custody, was not required to appear when the case went before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Hugh van Dugteren told the court he'd only received one of four charges certificated from the DPP.

The court heard there were plans for the officer in charge of the case to lay 30 additional charges against the accused.

With that officer currently working on another matter interstate, the prosecution asked Magistrate Alexander Mijovich to adjourn the case to October 16.

Mr van Dugteren made no objection to this and made no application for the man's release.

Need support?

  • NSW Rape Crisis service: 1800424017 or visit nswrapecrisis.com.au.
  • 1800 RESPECT: Phone 1800737732 or visit 1800respect.org.au.
  • Lifeline: 131114 or visit lifeline.org.au.

