Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Llan Anthony.
Llan Anthony. Patrick Gorbunovs
Crime

Alleged public toilet snapper faces court again

Hamish Broome
by
26th Mar 2018 6:30 AM

A MAN who allegedly photographed at least 62 people in public toilets around Lismore will face court again today.

Numulgi man Llan Anthony, 44, is expected to apply for bail in Lismore Local Court today following his arrest on Thursday last week.

Mr Anthony is facing two counts of film person in private act without consent to obtain sexual arousal, and one count of committing an indecent act.

He also faces alternate charges of two counts of offensive behaviour, and filming 61 people without their consent.

Police became aware of Mr Anthony's alleged activities after he was allegedly caught looking at a plainclothes police officer over a cubicle wall of the South Lismore public toilets on Union St on March 8.

A court registrar refused Mr Anthony bail on Friday, and he spent the weekend behind bars.

The court heard that hundreds of images were found on Mr Anthony's phone which featured people in toilets in other locations around Lismore, in Queensland, and New Zealand.

llan anthony
Lismore Northern Star
Cold case breakthrough: Murder accused faces another charge

Cold case breakthrough: Murder accused faces another charge

News DETECTIVES investigating the homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in 1993 have laid an additional charge of a trafficking against a Rosedale man.

Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

AFL Two injuries and a loss dampers first day out for Brothers

  • 26th Mar 2018 9:27 AM
BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

Breaking Officials have no way of contacting the winner.

  • 26th Mar 2018 9:40 AM
REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

Offbeat Innovative pair launch new initative, which proves a smashing hit

  • 26th Mar 2018 11:04 AM

Local Partners