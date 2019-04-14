Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January.
MURDER CASE: Detectives investigate reports of a stabbing on Alice St, Pialba in January. Annie Perets
Crime

Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

Annie Perets
by
13th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

READING from a piece of paper held tightly in his hands, an accused murderer launched into an unprompted speech in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week.

Noel Nicholas Hilder is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Pialba grandfather Wayne John Thackrah in January.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Mr Hilder, 63, is charged with murder.

His mention in court was a chance for all involved to get an update of how the case was tracking.

The court heard a brief of evidence was currently being prepared against Mr Hilder.

Mr Hilder appeared by a video link from custody, where he has been since his arrest on January 22.

No plea has been entered on the murder charge.

Mr Hilder's case will be mentioned in court again on May 16.

A court was previously told Mr Hilder was homeless at the time of the alleged offence.

Police allege Mr Thackrah was stabbed while trying to stop his car being broken into.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mia to represent Bundy at Qld Youth Parliament

    premium_icon Mia to represent Bundy at Qld Youth Parliament

    News BUNDABERG'S Youth Parliament Member Mia Pafumi said she has always had an interest parliament and this was the perfect opportunity to delve into politics.

    Qld health's top medical officer backs Bundy medical school

    premium_icon Qld health's top medical officer backs Bundy medical school

    Health Jeannette Young helps outline vision at key meeting

    Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

    premium_icon Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

    Politics A public hearing into Reef Regulations was held in Bundaberg.

    Big read: The makings of one of our region's top athletes

    premium_icon Big read: The makings of one of our region's top athletes

    Offbeat Bundy will always be home for Rheed McCracken