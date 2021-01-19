Alleged Kinkuna fire starter has matter mentioned in court

The person charged with starting a fire at Kinkuna as Fraser Island burned had his matter mentioned in the Bundaberg Magistrates court yesterday.

Brodie Mark Delinecort, 28, is facing one count of setting fire to vegetation.

Police previously alleged that about 3pm on December 6 the pilot of an aircraft saw multiple fires burning in the Burrum Coast National Park while on their way back to Bundaberg to refuel following aerial firefighting efforts at Fraser Island.

Upon further investigation a suspect vehicle was allegedly seen in the vicinity.

Delinecort's matter was adjourned until February 8.