THE man arrested over the stabbing death of a woman in Jingili on Tuesday has faced court charged with murder.
Alleged woman murderer faces court

by JASON WALLS, Court Reporter
2nd Dec 2020 6:25 PM
THE man arrested over the stabbing death of a 20-year-old woman in Jingili on Tuesday has faced court charged with murder.

Warren Dhamarrandji, 36, appeared in the dock of the Darwin Local Court today following the woman's death near the Jingili Water Gardens on Tuesday morning.

He is also charged with aggravated assault, going armed in public and breaching a domestic violence order.

During the brief hearing, Dhamarrandji's lawyer, Marty Aust, told the court there would be no application for bail.

"To the extent that it's of any utility, your honour, I can indicate that it'll be a plea to count two, breach DVO, but it's neither here nor there (at the moment)," he said.

Judge Michael Carey adjourned the hearing until January 20.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Alleged Jingili murderer faces court

