Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Alleged hooning offence leads to coronavirus fines

Carlie Walker
by
11th Apr 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE COVID-19 infringements have been issued at Burgowan after police were called out to a vehicle allegedly doing burnouts.  

The incident happened near Torbanlea about 5pm on Saturday.  

The $1334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer were issued to the driver and two passengers, three males, aged between 25 and 32.  

Police were alerted to a vehicle doing numerous burnouts in a number of locations near Howard and Torbanlea.  

The 32-year-old male driver has also been charged in relation to the burnout offences.  

His vehicle has been immobilised for 90 days and he will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast editors picks fcpolice hooning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new recruits at Bundaberg Police Station

        premium_icon Two new recruits at Bundaberg Police Station

        News Bundaberg Police Station has two new faces who hope to help serve and protect the Bundaberg community.

        Donations lifting spirits after shock diagnosis

        premium_icon Donations lifting spirits after shock diagnosis

        News Powerlifter Lily Riley staying strong after tumour “three times the size of her...

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store check this list for opening hours.

        Heal flying to new heights with roulettes

        premium_icon Heal flying to new heights with roulettes

        News Bundaberg pilot lands the dream job of a lifetime but will have to wait to take to...