Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

EMERGENCY crews were called to the Boyalns Produce car park at 12.13pm after reports of a hit-and-run incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to treat a male patient.

WOONDOOMA ST INCIDENT: Police and ambulance crews were called to a business after a man was allegedly hit by a car. Crystal Jones

"Services were not required on arrival and there was no need for treatment or transport," he said.

Two police officers interviewed people around the Woondooma St business, as well as a man sitting on the ground.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed police were called to a traffic crash after ambulance crews were alerted to the incident.

It is believed no one was seriously injured in the event.