Alleged Hinkler Central carjacker hands himself in

A MAN who carjacked a mother and son almost three weeks ago has handed himself into police.

A MAN who carjacked a mother and son almost three weeks ago has handed himself into police. TAHLIA STEHBENS

A MAN who allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a mother and son at a popular Bundaberg shopping centre almost three weeks ago has handed himself into authorities, police say.

Bundaberg's Plain Clothes Senior Constable Renae Wilkinson told the NewsMail Luke Arthur Blackburn, 31, had turned himself in to Burpengary police and had subsequently been charged.

Blackburn now faces a number of charges, including two for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of fraud and one stealing offence.

"One unlawful use is relation to the offence that took place on Woondooma St before the second at Hinkler Centre," Snr Const Wilkinson said.

Sgt Wilkinson said the stealing and fraud offences were associated with a cash card allegedly being taken from a car which was later used at a Gin Gin service station.

The alleged carjacking took place on April 20 while a mother and her eight-year-old son were loading groceries into their car in the underground carpark at Hinkler Central.

Snr Cnst Wilkinson said the car had not been found, and Blackburn allegedly claimed it had been given it to "another crim".

The owner of the car has been notified.

Blackburn is expected to appear in court soon.