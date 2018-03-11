Alleged high-range drink driver picked up by police
BUNDABERG police have charged two people with drink driving overnight Saturday, including one with a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit.
Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward said about 10pm Saturday officers intercepted a black Mazda 3 along Bargara Road, Bundaberg East.
As a result a 46-year-old woman was charged drink driving after returning a reading of 0.121 percent.
She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.
Just hours later police stopped a grey Nissan Terrano in Alice Street about 1am.
A 40-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence after recording a reading of 0.187 percent.
He was remanded in custody to appear in court tomorrow.