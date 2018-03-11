Alleged high-range drink driver picked up by police

Bundaberg police intercepted two alleged drink drivers on Saturday night.

BUNDABERG police have charged two people with drink driving overnight Saturday, including one with a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward said about 10pm Saturday officers intercepted a black Mazda 3 along Bargara Road, Bundaberg East.

As a result a 46-year-old woman was charged drink driving after returning a reading of 0.121 percent.

She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.

Just hours later police stopped a grey Nissan Terrano in Alice Street about 1am.

A 40-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence after recording a reading of 0.187 percent.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court tomorrow.