Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg police intercepted two alleged drink drivers on Saturday night.
Bundaberg police intercepted two alleged drink drivers on Saturday night. FILE
News

Alleged high-range drink driver picked up by police

Carolyn Booth
by
11th Mar 2018 9:04 AM

BUNDABERG police have charged two people with drink driving overnight Saturday, including one with a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward said about 10pm Saturday officers intercepted a black Mazda 3 along Bargara Road, Bundaberg East.

As a result a 46-year-old woman was charged drink driving after returning a reading of 0.121 percent.

She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court next month.

Just hours later police stopped a grey Nissan Terrano in Alice Street about 1am.

A 40-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence after recording a reading of 0.187 percent.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail
CCTV: Would-be robber knocks on locked servo door with knife

CCTV: Would-be robber knocks on locked servo door with knife

Crime SHOCKING CCTV footage has emerged of a brazen attempted robbery at a Bundaberg service station.

  • 11th Mar 2018 11:31 AM
Former Brisbane Lions talent found with 900 pills in house

Former Brisbane Lions talent found with 900 pills in house

Crime Wide Bay AFL junior in drug trouble

Emotions run high in lead up to head shave

Emotions run high in lead up to head shave

Community "I hope my efforts will help to eventually find a cure.”

Wide Bay import Wilks waits another week on the sidelines

Wide Bay import Wilks waits another week on the sidelines

Soccer Wide Bay import Wilks waits another week on the sidelines

Local Partners