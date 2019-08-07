Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christopher Irwin is accused of taking a young girl into an abandoned house in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: Facebook
Christopher Irwin is accused of taking a young girl into an abandoned house in Sydney’s southwest. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Alleged girl snatcher cries in court

by Sarah McPhee
7th Aug 2019 4:41 PM

A MAN accused of undressing a young girl after snatching her off a Sydney street has sobbed profusely while hearing his alleged victim has been interviewed for a second time.

Christopher Irwin, 34, is charged with taking a child with intent to remove parental control and remaining in a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police say he grabbed a seven-year-old girl by her hand and led her into an abandoned property in Macquarie Fields, in the city's southwest, after 4pm on May 31.

A witness found the child in Mr Irwin's company allegedly partially undressed.

The vacant home was 300 metres from where Mr Irwin was living before he was remanded in custody.

Mr Irwin, who worked mowing lawns, was detained by others until he was arrested.

He appeared via video link in Campbelltown Local Court today, hanging his head in his hands and wiping his eyes behind his glasses for the few minutes his case was heard.

He nodded that he could hear proceedings, crying as his lawyer said she understood "the complainant was further interviewed last week".

His eyes were closed for much of the time and he sighed repeatedly but didn't say a word.

Police documents previously tendered to the court state Mr Irwin's young alleged victim is "very scared for her safety".

The papers also revealed Mr Irwin had an intellectual disability and autism.

The court heard today the police brief of evidence against him had been served on the defence and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Robert Rabbidge adjourned Mr Irwin's case to the same court on September 4.

"Your lawyers will be looking at that (brief) material and you'll be able to instruct them as to what to do," he said before cutting off the video link.

More Stories

child snatcher court editors picks

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Deputy PM responds to Trad's Regional Deal refusal

    premium_icon UPDATE: Deputy PM responds to Trad's Regional Deal refusal

    Politics STATE Treasurer Jackie Trad criticises the Deputy Prime Minister for the refusal to negotiate the border of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

    Woman tells Bundy police she injected ice before driving

    premium_icon Woman tells Bundy police she injected ice before driving

    Crime A woman admitted to police she had inject ice earlier that night

    Bundy lawyer: When will we get a drug rehab centre?

    premium_icon Bundy lawyer: When will we get a drug rehab centre?

    Opinion Opinion: We need to address root cause of problem