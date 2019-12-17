Menu
A hungry couple has been charged with stealing forbidden fruit after they allegedly trespassed on a farmer’s property and made off with a haul of lychees.
Alleged fruit thieves face sour end to sweet heist

by Grace Mason
17th Dec 2019 1:03 PM
A HUNGRY Kuranda couple have been busted red-handed after they allegedly broke onto a farmer's property and stole two bags of lychees.

The pair, a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, will face the Mareeba Magistrates Court in February charged with stealing after the fruit heist last week.

Police have alleged the duo accessed the Malone Rd lychee farm and picked the fruit from an area not visible from the highway.

A witness observed the alleged theft, recorded the number plate of the vehicle and a description of the offenders, which police said was invaluable to the investigation.

Detectives from the Mareeba Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural then attended a Kuranda residence and recovered a quantity of lychees as well as other items of interest before charging the pair with stealing, trespass and other offences.

MOCS Rural Det Sgt Mark Kerswell said produce theft from farms was reasonably common.

"Just because these properties aren't fenced people think they have free access to it," he said.

The pair are due to appear in court on February 10 next year.

