Alleged firey slasher mentioned in court

A MAN accused of slashing a volunteer firefighter had his matter mentioned in court this morning.

Craig Francis George Yow-Yeh appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court at the bar table with his lawyer Gavin James where he is facing charges including assaulting and obstructing police and wilful damage of police property.

Mr James told the court he had other charges that had been handed up to the District Court and his client intended to enter a plea to the three remaining ones.

He said the three charges still in the Magistrates Court system are alleged to have happened after the alleged incident with the volunteer firefighter during his arrest.

Just last month Yow-Yeh was granted bail by Magistrate Andrew Moloney after spending months behind bars after the alleged incident.

The matters were adjourned to April 30.