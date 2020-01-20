Alleged firey slasher granted bail after months behind bars

A MAN who allegedly slashed a volunteer firefighter in September has been granted bail.

Craig Francis George Yow-Yeh is facing six charges and has been in custody since being caught for the alleged incident.

The charges include acts intended to maim/disfigure/disable, assaulting and obstructing police and wilful damage.

The court heard since being in custody Yow-Yeh, who appeared via videolink, had been receiving treatment for his mental health issues.

Yow-Yeh’s lawyer Gavin James submitted some possible bail conditions to the court.

He said his client could live with his uncle, who supported him in the courtroom, and also benefit from a curfew.

Mr James also submitted Yow-Yeh could report to the Bundaberg Hospital Mental Health Service within 24 hours of being released to start mental health treatment.

Since the alleged incident the victim had also returned home interstate.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said Yow-Yeh was in a show cause position and was satisfied there was a material change in circumstances since he was last heard in December.

“You’ve been in custody since September 17 last year … I am also satisfied you’ve been in custody now for some time and you may be in danger of spending longer in custody than is otherwise justified,” he said.

As a condition of his bail Yow-Yeh must live with his uncle and not leave the home between 7pm and 6am unless accompanied by his uncle.

He was also ordered to report to the police three days a week and attend the Bundaberg Hospital Mental Health Service within 24 hours of being released.

He is also not allowed to go to the Tropical Gardens Motor Inn.

The matter is due to be heard again on February 27.