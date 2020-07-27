Menu
Robert Noel Fisher had other matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.
Alleged fatal crash driver facing string of other charges

Geordi Offord
27th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with driving a car which hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man had other matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a series of other charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, evasion and entering a premises and committing and indictable offence.

Fisher was not required to appear in the court room and was represented by lawyer Gavin James.

Mr James asked for the matters to be adjourned to match up with his other charges.

The matters were adjourned to be heard again on September 17.

