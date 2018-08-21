Menu
DRUG BUST: Drugs and cash seized by police attached to the Maryborough CIB last week.
Crime

Alleged drug king pin fronts court after $200k ice bust

Annie Perets
by
20th Aug 2018 5:08 PM
ACCUSED drug kingpin Stuart Oliver Owen, arrested during a $200,000 ice bust last week, has fronted court for the first time.   

His 13 charges - which include drug trafficking, possessing 170g of ice and possessing two litres of the liquid party drug fantasy - were mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.  

The Brisbane man, who is from the suburb of Daisy Hill, was allegedly also in possession of four tasers and a large quantity of prescription medication.  

The 33-year-old's Brisbane-based lawyer was unable to attend.   

Mr Owen's 25-year-old female partner was also arrested as a result of the drug raid.   

She is due to appear in court next week.   

Mr Owen's charges will be mentioned again in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 15.  

