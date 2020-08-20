Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Undated. Generic pic of a person rolling a $50 note to snort lines of cocaine off a mirror on a dinner plate. Drug use.
Undated. Generic pic of a person rolling a $50 note to snort lines of cocaine off a mirror on a dinner plate. Drug use.
News

Alleged cocaine supplier claims he was fishing, court hears

Aisling Brennan
20th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly was supplying a large amount of cocaine at Wardell claims he was borrowing a car police had been surveilling when he was arrested, a court has heard.

Jasper Nash, 33, from Homebush West, is facing trial in the Lismore District Court for supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

Police allege Mr Nash, who is also known as Stephanie Adoray Nash, met with his co-accused, 36-year-old Kurrajong man Scott Christopher Pritchard, on River Dr, Wardell, in April 2019.

It is alleged during this time, Mr Nash physically provided cryovac sealed bags containing 12kg of cocaine to Pritchard.

The pair then allegedly drove off, with Pritchard travelling north and Mr Nash travelling south.

Mr Pritchard was later stopped by Tweed Byron Police District officers and found with more than 12.4kg of cocaine in his vehicle.

He has since pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

It's alleged when police stopped Mr Nash near Ulmarra, they found almost $2000 and two mobile phones in his car.

Several Australian Criminal Intelligence Committee officers gave evidence on Wednesday stating they had sighted Mr Nash travelling in a vehicle suspected of being used to courier drugs near and at the Wardell location.

But during video evidence of Mr Nash's arrest, which was played before the court, Mr Nash is heard telling a detective he had simply borrowed his sister's boyfriend's vehicle to go fishing with his friend.

"I was fishing with my mate on the Richmond River, it's what I'm into," Mr Nash told police at the time of arrest.

In the video, police can be seen to locate a gas cylinder in the rear of the vehicle which is later determined by a Fire and Rescue official to not be a "functioning" unit because fittings had been cut loose.

The trial was adjourned to Thursday, where both the Crown Prosecutor and Mr Nash's defence team are expected to give their final summaries.

Community Newsletter SignUp
alleged supply drugs cocaine supply allegations lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

        Premium Content UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: New group ‘first of its kind’

        News BMRG and CMERC have joined forces to co-ordinate the delivery or coastal and marine ecosystems.

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Dogs “disposable”: Calls for reform after death at Bundy track

        Premium Content Dogs “disposable”: Calls for reform after death at Bundy...

        News Video footage of the race shows the greyhound collide with other dogs and fall...

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Impact keen to build on popular program

        Premium Content Impact keen to build on popular program

        News IMPACT Community Services is putting out the call for women registered in NDIS who...

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites