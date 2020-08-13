Menu
The burnt out remains of the St Marys Church. Picture: Brian Cassidy
News

Alleged church arsonist to have 'soundness of mind' assessed

Geordi Offord
13th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
A MAN charged with allegedly lighting the fire which destroyed the St Mary's church on Barolin St had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Jeffrey Michael Baker is facing multiple charges including arson and attempted arson.

He appeared in the courtroom by videolink from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

His lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court he advised Baker that he should be assessed in relation to his soundness of mind and fitness for trial.

The matter was adjourned for the assessment to occur.

It was listed to be heard again on October 15.

