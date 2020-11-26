Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

Alleged St Mary’s Catholic Church arsonist Jeffrey Michael Baker had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Brian Cassidy

JUST days out from a Mass of Remembrance for the St Mary’s Church after it was destroyed by fire, the alleged arsonist had his matters mentioned in court.

Jeffrey Michael Baker is facing a number of charges including arson, attempted arson and entering a premises with intent.

Baker, who is in custody, did not appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today but was represented by his lawyer Rian Dwyer.

Mr Dwyer told the court Baker was due to be assessed by a psychiatrist on November 13 this year.

The court heard proceedings were to be suspended until further advised.

The matter was adjourned until January 14 to see where the matter would be at that time.

