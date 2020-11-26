Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged St Mary’s Catholic Church arsonist Jeffrey Michael Baker had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Brian Cassidy
Alleged St Mary’s Catholic Church arsonist Jeffrey Michael Baker had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: Brian Cassidy
News

Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
26th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JUST days out from a Mass of Remembrance for the St Mary’s Church after it was destroyed by fire, the alleged arsonist had his matters mentioned in court.

Jeffrey Michael Baker is facing a number of charges including arson, attempted arson and entering a premises with intent.

Baker, who is in custody, did not appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today but was represented by his lawyer Rian Dwyer.

Mr Dwyer told the court Baker was due to be assessed by a psychiatrist on November 13 this year.

The court heard proceedings were to be suspended until further advised.

The matter was adjourned until January 14 to see where the matter would be at that time.

More stories

Former church to be farewelled with special mass

PHOTOS: Fire destroys St Mary’s Church

‘Gutted’: What happens next for fire-ravaged church

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two children taken to hospital after crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two children taken to hospital after crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene just after 8.30am.

        Teenager crashes into tree trying to avoid kangaroo

        Premium Content Teenager crashes into tree trying to avoid kangaroo

        News A SUNSHINE Coast 18-year-old crashed into a tree south of Mundubbera after swerving...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

        Premium Content Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk says decision on opening SA to be made at end of month