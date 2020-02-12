Alleged CBD armed robber faces court

IN LOCKDOWN: The Bourbong St Commonwealth Bank branch shut its doors after the alleged attempted robbery.

A MAN who allegedly robbed the Bourbong St post office and attempted to rob the Commonwealth Bank branch on Monday has faced court.

Wayne Robert Kent, 48, appeared in the dock in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery with actual violence while armed and three counts of robbery with actual violence while armed.

Kent was represented by barrister Craig Ryan.

Mr Ryan made no application for bail on Kent's behalf and asked that a brief of evidence be provided.

Kent was remanded in custody and is due to appear again on April 30.