Alleged cat killer slapped with social media ban

AN online "minor celebrity" has been banned from social media sites as part of strict bail conditions over two stalking charges and allegations he killed his neighbour's cat.

Kodie James Love, 23, is accused of stalking a Trinity Beach man, including killing a cat and stringing it up to his car in November last year.

Mr Love was charged with those offences earlier this week, then allegedly took to Instagram, on his page The Masked Hunter, which has more than 2000 followers, to give out his alleged victim's name, address and workplace.

Police took him into custody on Wednesday and he appeared in the Cairns Magistrates Court today on the fresh charge related to the video.

Duty solicitor Michael Finch described Mr Love's video as "all just bluster, posturing" and said he only had a minor criminal history with no convictions for violent offences.

"As some young men are given to do, he jumped on the internet for a rant," he said.

"He is something of a minor celebrity on social media, at least locally, with about 2000 followers."

He said Mr Love intended to fight all the charges and claimed his only direct contact with the man he was alleged to have stalked was a text message sent early last year.

Police prosecutor Sgt Amy Rennie argued his other online posts were "concerning", stating in a video it was "really hard not to go murder some c----" following his initial charging.

Magistrate Sandra Pearson initially questioned whether a social media ban could be policed.

"It's always a nice suggestion. But all they do is make a fresh account with a name the police don't know," she said.

But she said there was no allegation of physical harm to the alleged victim in the past and it was not a "foregone conclusion" he would be given a jail sentence.

"It is unusual and curious behaviour," she said, of the video.

"Mr Love should now understand the seriousness of this."

Along with the social media ban she also ordered he have no contact with the alleged victim, not go to his street and must report to police twice a week.

His case was adjourned until February 27.