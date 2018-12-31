Alleged bus mouth spray attacker charged

A MAN who allegedly sprayed a chemical - believed to be mouth spray - into a bus driver's face when he refused him entry to the full vehicle has been charged.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man at a house on Bucknell St, Newtown about 11.35am today after releasing CCTV footage and making a public plea to find the man after the alleged attack.

CCTV footage of the alleged spray attack. Picture: NSW Police

It is alleged the man boarded the bus after it stopped between Flinders and Crown streets, Surry Hills about 10.35pm on Thursday, December 27 and when he was told he could not get on because it was at capacity, he allegedly abused the State Transit Authority driver.

The man then allegedly sprayed the driver in the face with a chemical, which is now believed to be a mouth spray, police said in a statement.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with common assault. Picture: NSW Police

The alleged attacker was charged with common assault, and granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on January 22.

The driver, David Yanni, 41, had trouble breathing and was treated at the scene. He did not need to be taken to hospital.