Alleged Bundy Red Rooster bandit busted

THE alleged Red Rooster bandit has been busted, with the fast food outlet holding to true to its word to serve up a $100 free chicken reward.

Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Mark Graham from North Bundaberg with the break and enter at Aitkenvale Red Rooster after receiving information from a member of the public.

The Red Rooster owner Kylie Johnson had offered $100 worth of free chicken to anyone who could offer information leading to an arrest.

Police will allege Graham smashed his way into the store on Ross River Rd at 3.25am on Wednesday, breaking a window and stealing an empty cash register.

Ms Johnson was thrilled the case was solved so quickly and praised the public and police.

"I was really delighted to see that social media can be used for good instead of evil - the result was amazing - to have them arrested within 24 hours and now police can go back to keeping us all safe."

Ms Johnson said "Matt", who was able to point police in the direction of the accused, wished to pass on his reward to the Townsville Police.

However, the police's strict policy regarding gifts meant they had to politely decline the free chicken.

Police suggested the free feed be given to charity and in the end Ms Johnson donated the chicken to Anglicare.

Graham was arrested at 8.30am today on Fitzroy St, Cranbrook.

He was also charged with two counts of breaching bail and fronted Townsville Magistrates' Court this afternoon where he was remanded in custody to next appear on November 22.