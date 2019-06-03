Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating claims a script was altered.
Police are investigating claims a script was altered. Patrick Sison
Crime

Alleged Bundaberg script fraud investigated

3rd Jun 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a case of fraud after an allegedly altered script for an opioid painkiller was handed to a Bourbong St pharmacy.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said police will allege a doctor wrote a script for antibiotics and the painkiller after attending a Bundaberg address on Sunday, which was presented to the pharmacist later that same day.

Upon receiving the script, the police spokeswoman said pharmacy staff called the doctor who wrote to script to verify the prescribed dosage of the addictive painkiller.

Police will allege the script that was presented to the chemist on Sunday had been changed to show an increased amount than was prescribed by the doctor.

The script was not filled by the pharmacist.

A woman is helping police with their investigations into the matter.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: One trapped, helicopter tasked

    BREAKING: One trapped, helicopter tasked

    Breaking ONE driver involved in a multi-car crash near Biggenden is reportedly trapped with emergency services on scene.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:48 PM
    Bundy school set to perform The Little Shop of Horrors

    Bundy school set to perform The Little Shop of Horrors

    Whats On Musical set to wow crowd

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:08 PM
    Bundy police reveal emotional impact of crashes

    Bundy police reveal emotional impact of crashes

    News Plea to drivers, because there's not much more cops can take

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:33 PM
    Campsite to close for maintenance

    premium_icon Campsite to close for maintenance

    News Works being carried out

    • 3rd Jun 2019 4:51 PM