Alleged Bundaberg script fraud investigated

POLICE are investigating a case of fraud after an allegedly altered script for an opioid painkiller was handed to a Bourbong St pharmacy.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said police will allege a doctor wrote a script for antibiotics and the painkiller after attending a Bundaberg address on Sunday, which was presented to the pharmacist later that same day.

Upon receiving the script, the police spokeswoman said pharmacy staff called the doctor who wrote to script to verify the prescribed dosage of the addictive painkiller.

Police will allege the script that was presented to the chemist on Sunday had been changed to show an increased amount than was prescribed by the doctor.

The script was not filled by the pharmacist.

A woman is helping police with their investigations into the matter.