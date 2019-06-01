Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.
Crime

Alleged brother shooter to stay in jail

Shayla Bulloch
by
1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN facing attempted murder and multiple drug charges over a shooting at a rural property will remain behind bars before his case is mentioned again.

Mark Spencer, 26, had more than 20 charges before Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday where his matter was adjourned for several more weeks.

Police will allege Spencer shot his 42-year-old brother in the mouth through the windscreen of a car in February before police arrested him at at Woodford property.

Police arrested Spencer in a suspected stolen caravan which they alleged was used as a clandestine drug lab

Spencer will remain in custody and is not required to appear at the next case mention on August 2.

maroochydore magistrates court shooting sunshine coast woodford
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Premier gives new Bundy Hospital the green light

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Premier gives new Bundy Hospital the green light

    Health THE Premier reveals pleasing news while she visits Bundaberg.

    PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    premium_icon PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    News Parent calls for awareness in wake of incident

    REVEALED: Bold vision for Bargara Hotel

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bold vision for Bargara Hotel

    Property Big plans to breathe new life into old favourite

    Eagles cling to finals hopes

    premium_icon Eagles cling to finals hopes

    AFL The Waves coach confident after recent performances