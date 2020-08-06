Alleged border checkpoint crasher caught with tyre spikes

A 38-year-old who police say sped through the Western Australian Border Control Point was stopped by cops who threw out tyre spikes across the Victoria Hwy.

The man made it all the way from WA to just outside of Katherine where he was stopped by cops who were ready and waiting.

Around 2.30am the man allegedly failed follow the directions of police to stop at the border control point.

The man sped through the 40km/h zone at 72km/h.

He was stopped shortly after and police told him to complete the NT Border Entry Form, however he refused and drove away from police.

Around 7.30am, police from Northern Traffic Operations deployed tyre deflation devices on the car about 20km west of Katherine on the Victoria Hwy.

NT Police arresting a Western Australian man for allegedly breaching coronavirus rules. Picture: NT PFES.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Katherine Police Station and is expected to be charged with:

contravening an Emergency Declaration

exceeding the speed limit at the Border Control Point (72km/h in a 40km/h speed zone)

failing to obey the directions of a police officer at the Border Control Point

failing to obey the directions of police (failing to stop)

driving with a prohibited drug in his blood (methamphetamine and cannabis)

possess implements to administer a dangerous drug

possess a dangerous drug

breach bail.

The driver also has a warrant for not appearing in the Darwin Local Court on May 24 2016.

Superintendent Daniel Shean said border controls were in place to protect NT residents from coronavirus.

"Everyone must comply with the border controls. The actions of this person this morning were dangerous to our police officers whom have been posted to the borders to help protect the Northern Territory from the coronavirus," he said.

"These sorts of actions will not be tolerated and those that do not comply will either be fined or, as per this case, be presented to the court."

Originally published as Alleged border checkpoint crasher caught by cops with tyre spikes