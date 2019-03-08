Alleged circus sex-ring victim: ‘I’m sorry I’ve been lying’

(L-R) Therese Cook, Yyani Cook-Williams (umbrella in hand), Clarissa Meredith (red hair) & Paul Cook (directly next to Clarissa) leaving Penrith court last year.

(L-R) Therese Cook, Yyani Cook-Williams (umbrella in hand), Clarissa Meredith (red hair) & Paul Cook (directly next to Clarissa) leaving Penrith court last year.

ONE of the alleged victims of a Blue Mountains child sex-ring accused of carrying out blood rituals wrote a note which said "Mum I'm really sorry I've been lying about the whole thing," a court has heard.

In a shock twist the lawyer for the group, Bryan Wrench, told Penrith Local Court on Friday that the mother of the complainant had concealed the note from investigators.

Alleged ringleader Therese Cook, who ran a circus school in Katoomba, is among the group-of-seven facing horrific allegations which that includes kidnapping, assaulting and filming the sadistic rape of three innocent boys between 2014 and 2016 - including one victim who was just three years old.

Blood rituals, sticking a needle in an eye and tongue biting are among the shocking allegations.

During a mention for the four adult co-accused, Mr Wrench told the court the note said: "Mum I'm really sorry I've been lying about the whole thing. Nobody hurt me, I've been lying to you".

"That was a note concealed by the mother in this investigation. Which might change the turn of events in this matter," Mr Wrench said.

Therese Cook, 59, her brother Paul Cook, 53, her daughter Yyani Cook-Williams, 30, her adopted daughter Clarissa Meredith, 24, along with three juveniles have all pleaded not guilty to 120-odd charges after police arrested them in February last year.

The court heard that police had travelled interstate and carried out 24 hours' worth of new interviews for their investigation which the defence and prosecution now needed time to look through.

Therese Cook, who is facing 43 charges of child rape and kidnapping, started her circus school in 2009 where photos posted online show the grandmother teaching children tricks and performing as a clown during street parades.

It has been alleged she was the ringleader and incited her daughters Cook-Williams, a part-time burlesque performer, and Meredith to have sex with the youngsters while her younger brother Paul Cook filmed it.

The alleged abuse is believed to have taken place at several locations in Parramatta, Leura, Lawson, Mount Victoria and Katoomba, where the circus school was based and where Therese Cook, Paul Cook and Meredith lived. The boys were not students at the school.

The matter will return to court on May 3.