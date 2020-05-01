Alleged attempted bank robber denied bail

A MAN who allegedly robbed the Post Office and allegedly attempted to rob the Commonwealth Bank in Bourbong St has been refused bail.

Wayne Robert Kent, 48, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday where he made an application for bail.

Kent is charged with three counts of attempted robbery while armed and three counts of robbery with actual violence.

He appeared in the courtroom via videolink from prison and was represented by barrister Craig Ryan.

Mr Ryan told the court his client accepted the charges against him were “very serious offences”.

He said Kent had a limited criminal history and described the offending as “out of character”.

Mr Ryan said at the time of the alleged incident his client was experiencing a “crisis in his relationship breakdown”.

He said his client wanted to reach out to the Commonwealth Bank and Post Office to apologise for his conduct.

Mr Ryan said Kent handed himself into police.

He said Kent was willing to wear a tracking device if it was necessary.

Mr Ryan said his client showed a “great deal of remorse” and faced a significant term of imprisonment.

Kent first appeared in court on the charges on February 12 but did not apply for bail at the time.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the tendered material and the proposed conditions from Mr Ryan.

Mr Moloney said while Kent had spent nearly three months behind bars, it could not be said that he would spend too much time in custody if bail was refused.

Bail was refused and Kent was remanded in custody.

The matter is expected to be heard again on June 11.