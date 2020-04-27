Alleged arsonist fuelled by work feud, court hears

FUELLED by a feud with a work colleague, a Childers man allegedly set fire to a work colleague's car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

John Paul Schleusener, 34, appeared via video link in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today where he was denied bail for one count of arson.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland opposed bail on the basis that the evidence was strong as the police had obtained CCTV footage and conducted a search warrant.

Duty lawyer Lavonda Moloy represented Schleusener and said he moved to Childers in January of 2019 with his wife and four kids to get away from a drug scene he was involved in.

Mrs Moloy said the complaint started working at the same company as Schleusener approximately one month after he started and there was some discord between them.

"Prior to the arson occurrence my client instructs he was in fact assaulted by the complainant and over the course of that weekend my client became upset with everything that had been occurring and became overwhelmed with the situation," Mrs Moloy said.

ALLEGED ARSON: Police investigate after it was alleged a person burnt a car and left a trail of fire.

Mrs Moloy said her client was open to having a number of conditions placed on him if he was offered bail.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the prosecution's case was that Schleusener attended the address of the complainant armed with some petrol and a lighter and poured petrol over the front of the motor vehicle and up to near the gate before setting the petrol alight.

"There was a strong case in any event before he was interviewed and a search warrant executed in his home," Mr Moloney said.

"Then in his interview, he made full admissions to the police to being responsible because he had a grievance with the owner of the vehicle who was somebody he worked with."

Mr Moloney said he was concerned about an incident on Schleusener's record from 2015 in Yandina.

"He had an incident with a 43-year-old man, someone was outside the man's home armed with an axe," he said.

"Later on someone threw a molotov cocktail from a car and it landed on the lawn.

"The complainant identified the defendant who was in the process of throwing another molotov cocktail which he did.

"It struck the person and that person suffered superficial burns."

Mr Moloney said the 2015 offence was serious and didn't have a reason.

"The offence here you seem to have a reason, a grievance with a workmate and were well affected by alcohol."

Mr Moloney said the offence was serious, Schleusener was an unacceptable risk and was likely to face an actual period of imprisonment.

Bail was refused and Schleusener was remanded in custody.