Alleged armed servo robber granted bail

A YOUNG man who allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Bundaberg service station at the weekend has been granted bail.

Alexander Cedric Melvin Harrison, 21, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday via videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution.

Harrison is charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing about $195 in cash from the Shell Service Station on Barolin St.

It is also alleged Harrison presented a knife.

Harrison’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client’s immediate family had relocated to Victoria and he was somewhat estranged from the family he had left in Bundaberg.

Mr James said his client had recently been staying in a youth shelter.

He said Harrison was not on drugs or under the influence of alcohol at the time of the alleged offence.

“He made a very stupid decision without thinking it out,” he said.

Mr James said Harrison had never spent time in custody previously.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court the offence was very serious and there was a very strong crown case.

Sen Const Bland conceded the offence seemed “very out of character” for Harrison.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the submissions from both Mr James and the prosecution.

He said Harrison had limited criminal history and jail was not inevitable if he pleaded guilty.

Mr Moloney granted Harrison bail with the condition he report to police three days a week, abide by a curfew and live at the fixed address.

The matter is due to be mentioned again on July 30.