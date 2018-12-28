Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

ROCKHAMPTON police believe they have spotted a stolen vehicle today believed to have been involved in an alleged armed robbery in Alderley on Christmas Eve.

Reports indicate Rockhampton police saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton about 12.30pm.

It is believed it was first spotted near the Shoalwater Bay turn off and was headed north.

Reports indicate a stolen vehicle police are looking for travelling north on the Bruce Highway has stopped at a service station at Marlborough.

It is believed the driver filled the car up with petrol at the Puma Service Station.

Police media reports from the alleged armed robbery state at 6.15pm on December 24, a 19-year-old woman stopped her car outside a residence in Goskar Avenue in Alderley, Brisbane.

A black Mazda CX5 then stopped near her and a man got out of the passenger door and demanded her car keys. The woman refused, and the man hit her in the face with the butt of a gun.

The woman's father came out from the house and told the man to leave. The man then threatened him with what is believed to be a rifle.

The driver of the Mazda CX5 then reversed into the father causing him to fall to the ground.

The man then got back into the CX5 and it drove off. The man is not known to the woman.

The woman was transported to the Wesley Hospital where she remains with facial and eye injuries. Her father received minor injuries to his legs.

The CX5 was stolen from a Fitzgibbon residence at 11.15am on Monday and at 12.45pm the same vehicle left a service station on Great Barrier Road at Brisbane Airport without paying for fuel.

The vision released shows a man at the service station who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.