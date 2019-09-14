Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Alleged armed robber targeted the wrong car

by ELISE WILLIAMS
14th Sep 2019 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were able to hunt down an alleged robber after the car he allegedly stole was fitted with a GPS tracking device.

The 20-year-old man approached an unattended car at a Browns Plains car wash centre at around 3.30pm yesterday, police allege.

Staff confronted the man who then allegedly produced a knife and threatened them.

The man then took off in the vehicle, which was fitted with the tracking device.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and subsequently arrest the man at an address in Browns Plains.

The Regents Park man will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday, September 16 charged with one count of armed robbery.

More Stories

armed robbery car jacking stealing

Top Stories

    Exclusive: 140 new jobs in $20m Childers business expansion

    premium_icon Exclusive: 140 new jobs in $20m Childers business expansion

    Business THE Palaszczuk Government’s $175 million Jobs and Regional Growth Fund is supporting an expansion project in Childers that will create 140 new jobs.

    Shock: RACQ fuel data shows Bundy region's dearest town

    premium_icon Shock: RACQ fuel data shows Bundy region's dearest town

    News Check out which suburb had the dearest fuel

    Historic move: Cars older than a century roll into Bundy

    premium_icon Historic move: Cars older than a century roll into Bundy

    Offbeat Vehicles from as far away as UK and US on their way

    Medical school ‘success’, boost for Bundy plan

    premium_icon Medical school ‘success’, boost for Bundy plan

    News IN A major boost for the push to develop a medical school in Bundaberg a team of...