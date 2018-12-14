Weekend tips: Are the Bullets the real deal?

Doubt Defying ridden by Michael Walker on the way to the barriers prior to the running of the Seppelt Mackinnon Stakes ,at Flemington Racecourse on November 10, 2018 in Flemington, Australia. (Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

Are the Brisbane Bullets the real deal?

The Bullets announced themselves as genuine finals contenders with a pair of victories over Melbourne United last weekend which has seen their price slashed in the NBL Championship market with Ladbrokes.

Brisbane were $23 before the victories over the reigning champions and they are now into $12 to claim their first title since 2007.

Brisbane Bullet Reuben Te Rangi works hard against DJ Kennedy of United. Picture: Michael Dodge

The Sydney Kings are outright favourites to grab the silverware at $2.75, with Melbourne United wound out to $3.25 along with the Perth Wildcats.

A potential grand final preview between Perth and Sydney headlines another huge round of NBL action this weekend and the in-form Wildcats ($1.65) will start the blockbuster as favourites.

But it is important to note that Andrew Bogut's Sydney ($2.25) have won the past three games played between the two sides, and they have won five of their past eight games as away underdogs for a huge profit.

Brisbane Heat “Bash Brothers” Brendan McCullum and Chris Lynn.

BIG BASH

It is a real "flip of the bat" when trying to pick a winner in this summer's slog-a-thon but it is vital to think about who will be around when we reach the business end of the BBL.

The Melbourne Stars were the kings of the preliminary rounds for the first five seasons and then lost half their team to international duties, leaving them undermanned when it counted.

Reigning champions Adelaide again look a quality unit but with such talent on their list, they could well face the same issue as the Stars of yesteryear when national selectors pick them apart.

The Brisbane Heat have long had the firepower in the batting stakes with Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum and wannabe "Bash Brother" Joe Burns, but often lacked bowling depth when it counted.

The addition of an in-form James Pattinson will help fill that void this season and could well be the missing link.

Perth, as always, have a strong squad but, if looking for value, Hobart might be the way to go.

They have matchwinning batsmen, matchwinning bowlers and at least one gun import in Joffra Archer.

They look the most complete team and are $8 in a tight title market.

NFL

Three weeks remain in the NFL regular season and still we know precious little about who will make the post-season and where the key games will be played.

In what some experts described as the most stunning Sunday in league history, we saw short-priced favourites defeated, crazy plays, insane finishes and, by the end of it, none of the leading Super Bowl contenders escaped with their reputations enhanced.

Kansas City is somewhat of the outlier there.

The Chiefs were by no means dominant and were forced into overtime by the Ravens but, in winning, clinched a playoff spot and their young quarterback Patrick Mahomes might have all but sewn up the league MVP.

New Orleans also clinched the NFC South with a less-than convincing win over Tampa Bay but remain second in Ladbrokes' Super Bowl market behind the LA Rams, who registered their lowest score of the season in losing to Chicago 15-6.

Week 15 contains a handful of key clashes which will give a clearer playoff picture.

The Cowboys and Indianapolis clash looms as far more important for the Colts in terms of booking a surprise post-season berth, while the Ravens' quest to win the AFC North could hinge on them beating Tampa Bay and having archrival Pittsburgh fall to New England.

Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrate scoring against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

EPL

Liverpool are the new league leaders in the English Premier League, but it is Manchester City who remain dominant favourite in the title market with Ladbrokes.

Manchester City's hope of an unbeaten season went out the window when they went down to Chelsea last weekend, but they remain $1.33 fancies to claim back-to-back titles.

Liverpool's comprehensive win against Bournemouth ensured that they will spend at least a week on top of the ladder and they have shortened from $5 into $3.60 over the past month to deliver their fans a maiden English Premier League title.

Liverpool face Manchester United in the early hours of Monday morning and Jurgen Klopp's men are $1.57 favourites to do the job against the Red Devils ($5.75) at Anfield.

Tottenham are on the third line of title betting at $34 and even longer odds are available for Chelsea ($41) and Arsenal ($67).

Manchester United are now $501 to win the league and much shorter odds ($51) to finish outside the top 10.

Michael van Gerwen is still the favourite for the World Championships despite losing form.

DARTS

The PDC Darts World Championships might be the perfect punting sport every morning through the Christmas period.

Michael van Gerwen has not been his usual dominant self in 2018 and he has claimed just the one major title, as well as the Premier League Darts, this year.

He is still a clear $2.38 favourite with Ladbrokes, but that is far longer than the $1.67 he was 12 months ago.

Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson won both the UK Open and the World Matchplay earlier this year and he is on the second line of betting at $4 ahead of Peter Wright at $10, Michael Smith at $15 and defending World Champion Rob Cross at $23.

The leading Australian chance is Simon Whitlock at $81 and he is certainly not the worst bet in this field.

Whitlock has bounced back to his best form in the past 18 months and he was only narrowly denied another major title when he was beaten by James Wade in the final of the European Championship.

BEST BETS

Doubt Defying looks like a good shot at $11 for the Villiers Stakes.

Racing - Doubt Defying to win the Villiers Stakes @ $11

Doubt Defying has been freshened-up since he finished a creditable sixth in the Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington during the Melbourne Cup carnival. His two wins before that were excellent and he still has plenty of upside. Michael Walker will be able to settle him right on the speed from barrier three and he is the horse to beat at outstanding odds.

A-League - Melbourne Victory To Beat Brisbane Roar @ $2.05

The Melbourne Victory are the form team in the A-League after winning five games on the trot and they should have few issues extending their winning streak against the Brisbane Roar. Melbourne have won five of their past seven games as away favourites, while the Roar have won only one of their past four fixtures as home underdogs.

NFL - Tennessee Titans To Beat New York Giants @ $2.25

The New York Giants have won their past two games, but they are still a side with issues and should not be favourites for this clash with the Tennessee Titans. New York have won only three of their past eight games at home, while the Titans have been a winning betting play as away underdogs this season.

EPL - Crystal Palace To Beat Leicester City @ $2.55

Crystal Palace continue to be a better side than their record suggests and they were unlucky against West Ham last weekend. They beat Leicester City 5-0 the last time these teams met and they have won five of their past eight games as home favourites. Leicester City struggle as underdogs and don't have a great record at Selhurst Park.