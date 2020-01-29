ALL TOGETHER: Bargara joins up with Elliott Heads

TOGETHER AS ONE: Bargara Bowls Club members Dee Kay (left) and Jess Cannon with Elliott Heads Bowls Club members Verna McMah and Cherryl Johnston. Bargara Bowls members Sandy Bianchi and Judy Goldsworthy are also in the photo.

TOGETHER AS ONE: Bargara Bowls Club members Dee Kay (left) and Jess Cannon with Elliott Heads Bowls Club members Verna McMah and Cherryl Johnston. Bargara Bowls members Sandy Bianchi and Judy Goldsworthy are also in the photo.

BOWLS: For the Bargara Bowls Club there was only one choice when it came to them finding a new home to play the sport the players love.

Bargara Bowls Club yesterday moved all of its activity to the Elliott Heads Bowls Club while its greens at Bargara get an upgrade.

The Sandhills Sports Club is getting an $8 million upgrade, which will increase the size of the building and force the movement and creation of new greens.

All competitions for men, women, social bowls and turkey pairs will now be held at Elliott Heads until the refurbishments are completed.

At the moment that is expected to be for three months but it could be longer depending on the build.

Bargara Bowls secretary Jessie Cannon said the reason the club was heading to Elliott Heads was simple.

And it had to do with something that happened just over seven years ago.

“The reason we are over here was because when we were blown away with the tornado, the second tornado it just wiped us out,” Cannon explains.

“Elliott Heads said our greens are yours whenever you want them. That was in 2013, so now we are repaying their offer.

“We’re taking up their offer.”

Cannon revealed when the tornado ripped through the club, about 2.30pm on Australia Day, it completely destroyed it, forcing members to rebuild.

By the end of that afternoon the Elliott Heads Bowls Club were already on the phone offering them their greens.

Cannon said club members had never forgotten what Elliott Heads did.

“I was one of the first on our board to vote for Elliott Heads for us to play,” she said.

“There are other clubs we could have gone to but we wanted to go to Elliott Heads.

“You know who your friends are.

“We’re thinking of the assistance we can give to them at their time of need.”

Cannon revealed the club was paying green fees and other fees to allow more people to play at Elliott Heads on the greens.

Yesterday, Bargara’s girls played in the morning but will switch to the afternoon.

The men will also play later this week and continue to do it over the next few weeks.

Cannon said both clubs were going to get advantages out of it.

“It’s great for the club, great for Bargara,” she said.

“Elliott Heads is struggling so why not help them out.”

Elliott Heads Bowls Club games director Verna McMah said the assistance of Bargara coming to play is valuable for them.

“We need the help because we haven’t got a lot of members and the numbers are dwindling,” she said.

“They are paying us to come here and play, so it is money into our kitty.

“It is also friendship and money into the bar.”

The two clubs will play separate during this time with Elliott Heads to organise their own competitions around Bargara.

McMah said the club was struggling as other members either left due to age or move to another club that has shading, which Elliott Heads doesn’t.

The club isn’t also not getting the numbers in to replace those who leave.

But while the club is not getting the number of new members it needed, its relationship with other clubs and themselves is what matters.

“We have always had a good relationship with Bargara,” McMah said.

If you want to join the Elliott Heads Bowls Club, call the club directly on 41596167.

The Bargara Bowls Club is also looking for members.

Anyone who is interested can phone 4159 2202