All to play for with five games to go in the Bundy Big Bash

Vikings Nathan Van Eekeren will be one of the key players for the side as it aims to go back to back.

CRICKET: In a perfect scenario for the Bundaberg Cricket Association, it really is game on with the Aussie Bundy Big Bash.

All four sides remain in contention following the Betta Heat’s victory on Friday night against the Parklands Pies.

The Heat won by four wickets after chasing down the Pies target of 123 with one ball to go and four wickets in hand.

This season points aren’t awarded for runs and wickets, but rather for wins.

Runs and wickets impact net run rate, which is determined by small and large wins by teams.

Betta Heat leads on five points ahead of the Takalvans Taipans on four points with Searle’s RV Vikings on three.

Parklands Pies are last on two points with the bottom two having a negative net run rate. Here is what the sides need to do to make the final:

Betta Heat (1st) – Matches left against Taipans and Vikings.

If the Heat win both matches then the side plays finals.

If the Heat wins one of its final two games then it will need either the Parklands Pies to win their final two matches or rely on the Taipans or Vikings to only win one of their final three games.

Takalvans Taipans (2nd) – Matches against Vikings, Heat and Pies.

Three wins gets them into another grand final with two also doing the same if the Heat wins one of its last two or the Vikings lose one of its last three.

If the Taipans wins one they must rely on the Heat losing both matches, the Vikings to win only one of their last three and the Pies to win their last two matches but not have a better run rate than Takalvans.

Searle’s RV Vikings (3rd) – Matches against Taipans, Heat, Pies

Three wins gets the side in. If the Vikings win two matches they must rely on the Taipans not winning two matches out of their last three and the Heat to not win its last two.

Parklands Pies (4th) – Matches against Taipans and Vikings

The side must win its last two matches to make it.

The Pies also need the Vikings to beat the Taipans this week and then for the Heat to beat the Vikings.

If the Heat then beat the Taipans on January 17 and the Pies win both of their games then the side is in. There are other pathways but this is the easiest.