All three diamonds in play for round three

SOFTBALL: All but one Maryborough Softball Association team will play at home in the third round of the Intercity Softball competition on Saturday.

Maryborough's mens team will travel to Bundaberg's Brothers Complex to face Waves Schooners, but all other Incas, Sparx and Aztecs teams will play at Fairfield Park.

Sparx Hyne will tee off against Incas Mercury in the A-grade women's game at 1.45pm, while Aztecs Cherokees face Sparx Sirens in B-grade at the same time.

Aztecs' Cheyennes and Apaches will face off in the A/B grade game at 3.10pm.

Maryborough's diamondball players will start the day's program at 8am.

At Hervey Bay, the Terrors will host Bargara's teams.

Starting with under-12s at 9am, Terrors will face Bargara in every grade through to the senior male and female games at 3.45pm.

At Bundaberg, Waves will face Brothers United.