All the SAG Award nominees
Grab some popcorn gang, we're headed into another glitzy award ceremony.
On Monday, Hollywood gliteratti will flock to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, in what is usually the most promising indicator as to who will win Academy Awards (that one is on February 10, folks).
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) are two of the big names vying for Best Actress, while Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) is a shoo-in for victory in the Best Actor category, up against the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) and Adam Driver (Marriage Story).
The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live at midday AEDT on Foxtel's Arena channel, and will be available to stream afterwards.
Here are all the nominees.
FILM
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Parasite
TELEVISION
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
STUNTS
ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
ACTION PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen